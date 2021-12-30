e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:51 PM IST

Dindori: Two dozen people fall ill after consuming dirty water

FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Around two dozen people suffered diarrhea after consuming dirty water in Ghutai Bada Tola in Bhanpur gram panchayat, Dindori district.

According to reports, villagers claimed that they had only one hand pump in the village for drinking water. The two dozen people from six families consumed the water and fell ill late at night on Wednesday.

On getting the information about the illness of villagers, a team of the health department reached the village with the help of Asha workers on Thursday morning and admitted the patients to the hospital.

After the action of the health department, the villagers received the bleaching powder to purify the drinking water.

The sources, however, claimed that because of the negligence of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department the bore of the hand pump was not cleaned and the villagers fell ill.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:51 PM IST
