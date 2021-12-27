Tiger found dead in MP’s dindori district

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another tiger has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dindori district, taking the toll 42 in Madhya Pradesh this year, sources said on Monday.

According to reports, the carcass of the female tiger was spotted by a villager in Gaur Mohra forest area of the district on Monday morning.

The villager alerted the forest officials. As the news of tiger death spread like a wildfire in the area, a large number of villagers rushed to the spot to see the big cat.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dindori, Sahil Garg said that the tiger was aged around 8-10. “A team of experts is conducting an examination. The cause of the death will be ascertained on the basis of experts’ reports,” he said.

Sources said that experts from Kahna National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park and Forest Department Jabalpur had reached the spot and had been conducting an examination to ascertain the reason of the death.

Wildlife expert Ajay Dubey held the forest department and wildlife authorities responsible for the death of tigers in Madhya Pradesh. “Madhya Pradesh has been at top for the past many years in Tiger Death. It seems that authorities are not concerned about the deaths,” he said.

Dubey added that there is no proper field supervision, patrolling and intelligence network. “You will be surprised to know that Tiger Cell has not held a single meeting in the past five years. And, the conviction rate in wildlife poaching in Madhya Pradesh is almost zero. This shows that authorities concerned don’t want to protect the tigers,” he added.

(With input from Dindori Deepak Tamrakar)

