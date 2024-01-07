Difference Between Compare To, Compare With Is Large

Whether to write “compare to” or “compare with” often throws writers into confusion. “To compare to” signifies “to liken or to pronounce similar to.”

Well-known British author R Graves has told us how to use 'compare to.' He wrote: It is hardly complimentary to Parrot, an undeniably handsome bird, to compare my grandson to him.

On the other hand, “to compare with” is used to evaluate similarities and highlight differences, too, especially in quantity or detailed nature, two things or persons.

How dull he is, thought Caroline, comparing him unfavourably with Jim.”

The rulings of the Oxford English Dictionary are these: “To mark or point out the similarities and differences of; to collocate or juxtapose, in order to note the differences and similarities.

It is clear that to compare, means “to bear comparison, to vie or rival,” always takes with “As in athletes, men cannot be compared with monkeys,” writes Jevons.

Comparison as noun

The noun comparison means the act of likening or representing something similar.

Comparison of a philosophy with a she-dog – B Jowett

It can be used as a simile, an illustrative instance, a parallel and an analogy.

It was like an unconvincing act of a promising play – though this comparison did not occur to Jane – AP Hubert.

Some comparisons, however, signify both likening and distinctions, as in the famous case of “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”

The poet gave the answer – “yes” and “no.” His subject is more fair and more temperate and, unlike a summer day, will not wane. In such cases, either is correct.

Comparison in grammar

Form the comparative and superlative degrees of (an adjective or adverb).

Words of one syllable are usually compared by ‘er,’ and ‘est’ – W Ward

Comprise and constitute

“Comprise” is contaminated. It originally signifies a whole comprising the parts (as in the European Union comprises 27 countries). Nevertheless, in the 18th century, people began using it in the other way round, writing that the parts comprised the whole.

It was a short step to the ubiquitous but much-deprecated the whole is composed of the parts, probably via confusion with composed of.'

So, if you write the EU comprises 27 countries you will confuse a few readers, and if you write the EU is comprised of 27 countries you will annoy and irritate many. But if you write –something consists of or is composed of – you may not burden your readers.

Eric Partridge also disagrees with the using of comprise to signify “to constitute” or to “compose.” Partridge wrote: “In this sense, such usage is rare, and I think to be avoided.”

He cited an example: Ten dogs comprise the pack. Whereas the apt verb should have been “to constitute” which means to “form or make up.”

Lubbock has correctly used the word “to constitute” when he wrote, “Reading, writing, and arithmetic … do not in themselves constitute an education.”

“To comprise” also means “to include,” especially in a treatise; to sum up. For example, to comprise much in a short speech; to comprehend or include under or in a class or denomination; (of a thing), to contain, as parts forming the whole; to consist of (certain specified parts).

The word politics … comprises, in itself, a difficult study – Charles Dickens

Comprise also means to write as author, compile, and compose.

A few such cases comprise the whole portrait of the author –

L Durrell

The Shorter Oxford English Dictionary is also opposed to using “to comprise” in the sense of “composed of” or “made up of.” The dictionary says such use is regarded as erroneous.

Lane Green says, “The mess arises because the Latin roots of comprise are not transparent to most people. This is why an old Anglo-Saxonism can save you: make up or is made up of is best.”