Despite movies on OTT, theatres will not die in the country, says actor, scriptwriter Piyush Mishra

Bhopal: Movie theatres will not die in the country despite a large number of films releasing on OTT platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says actor, scriptwriter and music director Piyush Mishra.

While speaking at the MP School of Drama (MPSD), Mishra said, films are being released on OTT because of compulsion and once a vaccine for Covid-19 is out people will again start flocking to cinemas and auditoria for watching films and plays.He said that watching films on TV and mobile screens can never be a replacement for viewing them on big screens. He praised the MP School of Drama for resuming normal activities including staging of plays and holding classes of students amid the pandemic.

About nepotism in Bollywood, Mishra said it is everywhere and in every field. Most of the parents wish that their children make a career in their own field, then why not in Bollywood?,” he asked. It is natural and there is nothing wrong with it, he said. “I have told my children that if they want to make a career in this field, they will have to work hard. I will not launch them,” he said.

On alleged rampant use of drugs in the film industry, Mishra said, the problem is everywhere in the country including educational institutions but only this industry is being targeted. The Film Industry is not only about glamour, it has contributed a lot to the country. There are many people from the industry like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood and even I who helped the people a lot during the lockdown, the actor said. “The Corona period has taught me a lot. I did all household chores except cooking during the lockdown,” he said.

About Hindi Theatre, Mishra said writing plays was quite an art. “It stagnated in Indian from the 7th century onwards and that’s why we are dependent on western countries for good plays,” he said.