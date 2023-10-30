'Design Quest 23’ At Lalit Art Gallery, RCC Students Showcase Up-Down Frock, Bride Box, Gaming Zone, Medicine Dispenser

Aarohi Roy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 40 students showcased their sketches, fashion designs, product designs, architecture, and interior design projects at the Lalit Art Gallery of Ravindra Convention Centre (RCC) on Sunday. They included up-down frock, bride box, open/close gaming zone and medicine dispenser system.

It was part of an exhibition 'Design Quest 23,' organised by Silica Institute of Art and Design Career Guide. Aarohi Roy, who studies in Class 12 and wants to pursue a career in fashion designing displayed an up-down frock design. “ I love butterflies. I created this design inspired by the Morpho butterfly. I used cotton silk and organza fabric and took one month to complete the frock,” she said.

Ananya Dixit |

Another student of Class 12 Ananya Dixit showcased a bride box made with the help of a forex sheet. “Shagun is given to the bride during the wedding. A lot of time and effort goes into opening and keeping it again and again.

To avoid this, I made a bride box, which has compartments to keep different items and can also be displayed easily,” she said. A 12th passed Arya Mishra has prepared a model of medicine dispenser system. It has seven compartments in which different medicines can be kept.

Arya Mishra |

This system will be connected to an app, through which it will have other facilities like an alarm to remind people to take medicine, radio and bluetooth, CCTV camera to monitor whether the elderly member of the family has taken medicine or not, through which communication can also be done.

Apoorva Jaliminji |

Apoorva Jaliminji of Class 12 exhibited a model of an open/closed gaming zone. It has facilities like playing games while sitting in fresh air and there will be arrangements for food and drinks where the games are being played.

Regional director of Silica, Neeraj Sanghvi said that artworks and projects of communication design, interior design, architecture, fashion design and fine arts were displayed in the event. Besides, a drawing and design competition was also held in which more than 100 students from different schools of the city participated. Director of National Institute of Design, MP, Dheeraj Kumar was the chief guest.

