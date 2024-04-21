Democracy Will End If 'Modi-Shah Sarkar' Comes Back To Power, Says Congress Chief Kharge

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that if "Modi-Shah sarkar" comes back to power, then the democracy will end in the country.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Kharge further claimed that they will also scrap the Constitution made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"If you want to keep alive the Constitution, the right to vote for women, labourers and farmers, then vote for the Congress and its 'panja' (hand) symbol," Kharge told the gathering.

"Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government comes to power," Kharge claimed addressing the public meeting in Satna in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha.

Kharge also slammed PM Modi and Union minister Shah for taking those into the BJP fold who were "corrupt" till they were in other parties.

It seems Shah has a "big laundry with a washing machine to wash those who are corrupt" before inducting them into the BJP, the Congress leader claimed.

Rahul Gandhi unwell

Notably, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the party's rally in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as senior leader Rahul Gandhi is unwell.

Kushwaha is up against the ruling BJP's Ganesh Singh, who has been MP from the seat since 2004. Polling in Satna will take place on April 26.