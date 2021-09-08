e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:05 PM IST

Delhi’s Madhya Pradesh Bhawan to accommodate patients' relatives

New building should showcase state’s culture, values and traditions, says chief minister.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the under-construction building of New Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said a section of old building of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi will be used to provide temporary accommodation to relatives of patients who visit Delhi for treatment.

Chouhan inspected the under-construction building of New Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday and directed that efforts should be made to manifest the state's splendour in the new building.

Chouhan said the new building should reflect the values, traditions, beliefs, architecture, natural beauty and ideals of great personalities of Madhya Pradesh.

The traditions and beliefs of Madhya Pradesh as expressed in Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas, Amarkantak, Mitawali Temple, Sandipani Ashram and Ram Raja Temple of Orchha, architectural marvels like Sanchi, Khajuraho, Asirgarh and Mandu should be included in the new building.

There should also be a glimpse of the ideals of freedom fighters and revolutionaries like Raghunath Shah, Shankar Shah, Tantya Bhil, Bhimanayak and Rani Lakshmi Bai. The landscaping of building should include natural beauty of national parks and tribal art of the state.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:05 PM IST
