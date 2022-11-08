Damoh: Seminar on poetry organised by Hindi Writers’ Association

FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The seminar on poetry organised by Hindi Writers’ Association, took place in the auditorium of Saraswati Shishu on Monday, the school authorities said.

The school authorities added that Shiv Kumari SHivhare was invited as the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Rewa Chaudhary was present as the special guest.

Dr Premlata Neelam, who was conducting the seminar, stated on the occasion that the yearly ceremony of Hindi Writers’ Association should be held in December 2022.

Post this, the poets participating in the seminar took over to recite spellbinding poems. Seema Jain recited the poem Maa ki aawaz suno, followed by Sneha Chouhan’s rendition of Deepon ki qataar mein, which was followed by Anju Seth’s recital of the poem Ghar ki dehri pe.

Other poets also left the audience enthralled with their poems, which were lauded by Chief Guest Shivhare. Sangeeta Pandey gave vote of thanks at the end of the seminar.