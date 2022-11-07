Bhopal: To secure future of Indians, Rahul Gandhi has launched Yatra says Kamal Nath

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi is out on Bharat Jodo Yatra so that future of people, youths and farmers of the country can be safe, said former Chief Minister Kamal Nath while addressing public meeting in Shahdol on Monday.

The ex-CM also warned that only 11 months are left, after that he and the people of the state would take into account the works done in the state. He said that the culture of India and Congress is one, which is to connect with people. “We connect hearts and make relationships,” he added.

He lashed out at BJP government. “BJP has a government in Madhya Pradesh for past 18 years, what did the BJP government give to the state in these 18 years? Corruption, inflation, unemployment, door-to-door liquor, mafia raj, rape incidents,” Nath said.

He added, “Rahul Gandhi has set out on the India Jodo Yatra. From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he is travelling on foot for more than three thousand kilometers, he is doing it for future of the country, youths and farmers.”

He stated that Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted a Constitution, which was admired all over the world. “If Constitution goes in wrong hands, then what will happen to the country, this question is before us today,” he added.