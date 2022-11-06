e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker, wife attend MVM alumni meet

He recalled his association with friends and teachers who helped him to evolve as an individual

FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary attended the alumni meet of Motilal Vigyan Mahavidhyalaya (MVM) here on Sunday. Other former students were present in large numbers who relived the memories of their college days with interest.

On the occasion, Charan Das Mahant’s wife and Member of Parliament from Korba Jyotsana Mahant was also present. Charandas Mahant remembered the college days from years 1972-75 with affection. He said that college not only taught him how to live a life but he also found soul mate in Jyotsana who was also student of MVM.

He recalled his association with friends and teachers who helped him to evolve as an individual. Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said that most ex-students brought laurels to state and country. He said he came from Begumganj and spent good days in college. At that time, taking admission in the college was a matter of pride. Jyotsana Mahant said she came to participate in college function as an ex-student and not as a Member of Parliament. She said she learnt a lot from college.

The former students sang ghazals and participating in other cultural programmes.

