Damoh Rape Incident: Drunk youth watched porn video before sexually assaulting the child

The 22-year-old man had liquor and watched porn before he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl at a village Damoh district. The accused Sachin Sen was arrested by Damoh police on late Thursday evening.

The incident took place at a village in Jabera tehsil on Wednesday evening when the accused lured the minor, who was playing outside her house, with a toffee, police said.

The accused then raped the victim in an abandoned house on the outskirts of the village and tried to gouge her eyes out to prevent her from identifying him. The severely wounded child with tied hands was found on Thursday morning.

The girl was admitted to medical college Jabalpur for treatment and her condition is said to be stable. Doctors are trying to gauge the extent of damage to her eyes.

ASP Vivek Kumar Lal who had led the team to crack the case informed Free Press that police have taken the accused on two days remand on Friday. As per the primary investigation, the accused was addicted to pornography, “ A large number of porn clippings were found in his mobile and before the incident he had seen those clippings,” informed the officer.

The accused has confessed to have had country-made liquor ‘Mahua’ and watched the porn clips and thereafter he lost control over his senses and committed the gruesome act.

The police are trying to establish the timeline of the crime, and ascertaining if he had watched the clippings after abducting the child, during the act or after the crime, said ASP.

ASP informed that the police wanted to interrogate the accused and find out if he had committed similar crime or his involvement in other criminal activities in past. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, Inspector General (Sagar range) Anil Shama had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for arrest of the accused.