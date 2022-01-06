e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Damoh: I-T raids on multiple premises of liquor barons

FP News Service
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): I-T Department early Thursday morning raided multiple premises of two liquor barons in Damoh district, sources said.

The liquor barons Shankar Rai and Kamal Rai also run a hotel and are involved in transport business.

According to information, I-T department’s teams started searching at different premises including residential and commercials at 5AM.

Sources said that I-T both of the businessmen have political connections, therefore the I-T team didn’t initially take help from local police. But, when Kamal Rai and his family members created ruckus and obstructed I-T teams from conducting search, I-T officials sought help from local police, sources added.

The search was continued till filing this report.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
