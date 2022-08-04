CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NCOE (National Centres of Excellence) SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan of India grabbed silver at CWG 2022.

SAI Judo Coach Yashpal Solanki told the FPJ that Tulika is a very hardworking athlete, but more than her, her mother is the real fighter. She made Tulika what she is today, and her mother made her independent and fierce. Tulika's mother is a very powerful and hardworking woman, and she should get all the credit for Tulika's victory.

"I never depended on anyone for anything, made myself and my daughter self-sufficient"

Amrita Singh, Mother of CWG champ Tulika Maan, while talking to the Free Press Reporter over a call, said, 'Tulika's father passed away when she was three years old, since then I am single parenting her. Tulika is a very lazy and food-loving girl, but she is enthusiastic about Judo. Due to single parenting, I could not give her much time during her childhood, and I made her join a Judo academy there. She started loving the sport and now has won a medal at the CWG for the country.'

When asked about the other players, Tulika's mother replied, 'whenever Vijay Yadav and other players practice in Delhi, they come to our house, which is like their own home. For me, all the players are like my own children.'

(With contribution of Minal Tomar)