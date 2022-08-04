e-Paper Get App

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Tulika is a champion, but her mother deserves a medal more than her, says SAI Coach Yashpal Solanki.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 12:11 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NCOE (National Centres of Excellence) SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan of India grabbed silver at CWG 2022.

SAI Judo Coach Yashpal Solanki told the FPJ that Tulika is a very hardworking athlete, but more than her, her mother is the real fighter. She made Tulika what she is today, and her mother made her independent and fierce. Tulika's mother is a very powerful and hardworking woman, and she should get all the credit for Tulika's victory.

"I never depended on anyone for anything, made myself and my daughter self-sufficient"

Amrita Singh, Mother of CWG champ Tulika Maan, while talking to the Free Press Reporter over a call, said, 'Tulika's father passed away when she was three years old, since then I am single parenting her. Tulika is a very lazy and food-loving girl, but she is enthusiastic about Judo. Due to single parenting, I could not give her much time during her childhood, and I made her join a Judo academy there. She started loving the sport and now has won a medal at the CWG for the country.'

When asked about the other players, Tulika's mother replied, 'whenever Vijay Yadav and other players practice in Delhi, they come to our house, which is like their own home. For me, all the players are like my own children.'

(With contribution of Minal Tomar)

Read Also
Bhopal: SAI Bhopal's Seven Players participate in Batumi open International Wushu Tournament 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalCWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...