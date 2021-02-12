Customer Satisfaction Index: Bhopal Raja Bhoj Airport slips from 5th position to 18th position

BHOPAL: Raja Bhoj airport has slipped from 5th position to 18th position in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) released by the Airports Authority of India. The International Airport Council conducts the survey at every six months.
Last time, it was given 4.62 points out of 5 on the basis of a survey conducted from January to June 2020 and now, it has got 4.6 out of 5 points. So, it is a devaluation in the facilities by 0.02 points. Similarly, Jabalpur and Gwalior, too, lost their rankings. Jabalpur has been given 33rd rank and Gwalior has managed to get 41st rank.
Director, airport, Anil Vikram Singh, said, “Last time when it had grabbed 5th ranking, all airports weren’t included in the survey to access the Customer Satisfaction Index. But, this time, all airports in the country were covered. This is of last six months’ report and the position fluctuates. We try to maintain and ensure all facilities that are meant for the passengers.”
Customer service
* Customer service is playing a larger role in the management of airports
* It is a core value for airports
* Understanding and meeting customer needs and expectations are the key to operating and managing an airport successfully
Air travel is challenging
* Nowadays, air travel can be challenging for passengers
* From parking vehicles and checking bags to clearing security, customers want a seamless travel experience
* Airports are working hard to improve these facilities and bring convenience to travellers