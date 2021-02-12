Customer Satisfaction Index: Bhopal Raja Bhoj Airport slips from 5th position to 18th position

BHOPAL: Raja Bhoj airport has slipped from 5th position to 18th position in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) released by the Airports Authority of India. The International Airport Council conducts the survey at every six months.

Last time, it was given 4.62 points out of 5 on the basis of a survey conducted from January to June 2020 and now, it has got 4.6 out of 5 points. So, it is a devaluation in the facilities by 0.02 points. Similarly, Jabalpur and Gwalior, too, lost their rankings. Jabalpur has been given 33rd rank and Gwalior has managed to get 41st rank.

Director, airport, Anil Vikram Singh, said, “Last time when it had grabbed 5th ranking, all airports weren’t included in the survey to access the Customer Satisfaction Index. But, this time, all airports in the country were covered. This is of last six months’ report and the position fluctuates. We try to maintain and ensure all facilities that are meant for the passengers.”