Mumbai: CSMIA bags ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognition by Airports Council International

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has earned yet another laurel for its initiatives over the last year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been awarded the Voice of the Customer recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI), demonstrating the efforts of the airport in gathering passenger feedback to better understand their needs and preferences during the pandemic.

According to a press statement released by CSMIA, the Voice of the Customer recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since the outbreak of the virus, it has extended all effort to provide a safe haven for passengers at the airport.

Moreover, in adherence to the norms of the government and regulatory bodies, CSMIA ensures the COVID-19 protocols are followed stringently. The RT-PCR test facility at CSMIA for passengers has turned out to be a boon for traveler concerns regarding the various quarantine regulations across borders. Furthermore, it has also launched a unique new rapid test technology that produces the results for COVID-19 detection in under 13 minutes.

With utmost precaution and international protocols in place, CSMIA was the first Indian airport to be accredited under the ACI's Health Accreditation programme. Keeping the momentum going, CSMIA continues to enhance health and safety measures for the betterment of the passengers. The initiatives undertaken exemplifies CSMIA's commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of its passengers.