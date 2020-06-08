CSIR holds webinar to raise awareness about environment

CSIR- Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI) Bhopal organized a webinar on World Environment Day under CSIR-Jigyasa programme.

Satanand Mishra, Senior Scientist and Coordinator Jigyasa programme said the aim of this webinar is to raise awareness about our environment.

Avanish Kumar Shrivastava, Director, CSIR- AMPRI Bhopal, chaired the session. He then explained about biodiversity and its importance.

Shrivastava emphasised on environment impact on ecosystem, effect of burning of agro waste, non-recyclable plastic, industrial waste and the ways it pollutes the environment.

He also mentioned the ways to make value added materials from waste such as red mud generated from alumina industries, fly ash from thermal power plants and agro waste.

He also said that it is one of the aims of CSIR-AMPRI to make value added materials from waste such as non-toxic radiation shielding tiles, etc.

Manish Mudgal, Senior Principal Scientist CSIR-AMPRI delivered a lecture on topic "Environmental Impact Assessment" (EIA. In India after Bhopal Gas tragedy as per Environmental Protection Act 1986, EIA studies were made mandatory before planning of any industrial project so as to finalize its specific site and technology, he said.

He also narrated about mitigation measures adopted for conservation of environment and contribution of CSIR-AMPRI in the field of Waste to Advanced Material development under Swachha Bharat Abhiyan.

More than 1200 participants like Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Principals, teachers, students of Kendirya Vidyalaya Sangthan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, State Government and Private Schools of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha State along with scientists, academicians, project fellows and AcSIR research scholars took part in it.