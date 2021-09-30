Crackdown on land sharks: Bhopal administration demolishes Illegal structures, frees 6000 sq ft encroached land worth Rs 2 crore

BHOPAL: In a crackdown against land mafia, the district administration demolished illegal structures and freed over 6000 square feet in Ashoka Garden. The encroachers had built a shade on the land worth Rs 2 crore.

The action was taken under the state government's ongoing drive against the land mafia in the state. The accused-Mohammad Laeeque and Mohammad Habib - are habitual offenders and have encroached upon the disputed lands in the city.

A joint team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, district administration and police reached the spot and started the demolition of the illegal structure. A huge police force remained deployed during the demolition drive. Armed with JCB machines, the civic body team began the demolition exercise.

Before the demolition drive, the district administration had sent evacuation notice to the accused

In-charge of Ashoka Garden police station Alok Shrivastav said the cops remained deployed for two hours, between 10 am and 12 noon, until the drive was over.

Following the state government directives, a crackdown on land mafia to free government land is underway. Earlier, such drives were witnessed in Piplani, Kolar and Kohefiza areas.

