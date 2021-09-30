Bhopal: Life imprisonment ordered for raping minor under POCSO Act

BHOPAL: The district and sessions court here on Thursday ordered life imprisonment to a person under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to prosecution officer, victim’s parents had gone to market in Gandhi Nagar and she was at home with her sister on June 22, 2019.

When parents returned at 8.30 pm, victim’s sister told them that she is not at home. When parents could not trace her, they lodged complaint with police.

Investigation team of Gandhi Nagar police found that local resident Bablu Meena forcefully took her to a temple on Hoshangabad Road on bike. They stayed there for one hour and then he took her to a relative’s house in Bittan Market where he outraged her modesty.

The court found Bablu Meena guilty under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act as the victim was a minor.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:45 PM IST