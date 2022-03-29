Covid ke side effects: Kids don't want to go to schools, have become irritable

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Madhya Pradesh Child Protection Commission Brajesh Chauhan has said that having attended online classes for long, children donít want to go to schools and have become irritable.

Chauhan was addressing a master trainersí training workshop organised by the commission at Career College in the city on Monday. He said that Coivd-19 had affected the learning and writing skills of the children.

ìIt becomes our responsibility to take children out of this situation. Teachers can play an important role in it,î said Chauhan, adding that teachers should be aware of childrenís rights. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang was chief guest at the event.

He said that building a strong nation was possible only when there was better development of children. ìIt is our responsibility to protect rights of children. Children as well as their parents and teachers need to be aware of childís rightsî, he said.

Sarang said that trainees from all the districts have been selected for workshop, which will make parents aware of child rights for proper development of children below 18 years of age.

Commissioner, Public Instructions, Abhay Verma said, ìThere is persistent increase in exploitation of children. To prevent this, not only children should be aware of their rights but their parents and teachers should also be aware of those rights.

At the workshop, master trainers were given detailed information about child labour, cyber crime, Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO etc.

Besides, sessions on child rights, child safety, cyber crime and mental health were also held. Yashdeep Chaturvedi threw light on various aspects of cyber crime while Nidhi Dubey talked about mental health. About 500 participants including BEOs and principals of high schools took part in it.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CBI Court convicts three in Vyapam forest ranger recruitment exam 2012

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:14 AM IST