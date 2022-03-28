Bhopal: CBI Court convicts three in Vyapam forest ranger recruitment exam 2012

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special court of CBI, Bhopal has convicted three accused of the Madhya Pradesh forest ranger recruitment exam 2012 conducted by Vyapam in its order issued on Monday, said the CBI counsel. The imprisonment duration will be announced after 3.30 pm by the Court.

CBI counsel Satish Dinkar told Free Press that the Court had issued its order related to the candidate and impersonator.

According to reports, the STF headquarters had received an anonymous complaint in which it was alleged that the exam was held on April 15, 2012 and One Devendra Kumar Jatav had qualified the exam with unfair means.

The STF police station conducted an enquiry and collected the hand writing samples, thumb impression and other related evidence. In the primary investigation it was found that the accused Devendra had passed the exam with the help of an impersonator.

A similar case of another candidate Padam Singh Khare also reported and both Devendra and Padam had passed the exam using unfair means.

The STF registered the case against them, but after the instructions of the Supreme Court. The case was handed to the CBI.

When the CBI investigated the case they found that Devendra had passed the exam with the help of middlemen Brajmohan Gond and Shivkumar Yadav. They had taken help of the impersonator Rinku Sharma.

But Rinku committed suicide just three days before the case could be registered. Because of the suicide, who had appeared in place of Devendra the investigative agency never came to know.

But the hand writing and thumb impression made it clear that Devendra had taken help of an impersonator to pass the exam.

The other candidate Padam Singh had passed the exam with the help of his uncle Vikram Singh. Vikram had arranged the impersonator Anand Sagar. The three middlemen Yogendra Yadav, Vasudev Chandel and Kunwar Indrasen had helped to arrange the impersonator Anand Sagar.

The CBI presented the charge sheet against the seven accused of the case.

The Court convicted both candidates Devendra Jatav, Padam Singh and impersonator Anand Sagar. Rest of them were released by the court.

The case was investigated by the special task force deputy superintendent of police Arun Kayashyp and CBI inspector Anuj Kumar.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:59 PM IST