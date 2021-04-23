COVID in Madhya Pradesh: Railway starts isolation coaches at Bhopal railway station

BHOPAL: With an increasing demand for isolation beds for COVID patients, Railways has introduced isolation coaches on platform no-6 at Bhopal Railway station, on Friday. At present, twenty isolation coaches have been started at Bhopal Railway station and within a couple of days, similar coaches will be introduced at Habibganj Railway station.

As per the Railways, 20 patients can be accommodated in a coach and they have all the facilities needed by a COVID patient. In case a patient needs oxygen, the Railways will provide it, but if the condition of a patient turns serious, he will be shifted to the hospital, as the facility is only for patients who want isolation and do not have any other complication.

After Delhi and Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh had asked Railways for isolation coaches in Bhopal. In Delhi and Maharashtra, there is a huge demand for such isolation coaches.Railway public relations officer Subedar Singh said, “In all 20 isolation coaches have been started at Bhopal Railway station. It is only isolation coaches and if patients are serious, they will be shifted to hospitals. In the next step, isolation coaches will be started in Habibganj Railway station. The patients will be under constant monitoring of doctors in the coaches.”