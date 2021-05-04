Covid in Bhopal: 18-plus to get vaccine jabs in 12 sites; Know all details here

BHOPAL: Inoculation of those above 18 years will be started from May 5. Those above 45 years will also be given vaccine dose. All beneficiaries born before May 1, 2003 are eligible for vaccination. On-site registration will not be allowed. The registration will be through https://self-registration.cowin.gov.in.

List of 12 session sites notified for the 18 plus in state capital are as follow:

HWC Bhori (Covishield)

HWC Basai (Covishield)

Govt Homeopath Medical (Covishield)

CD Ahmedabad (Covishield)

Indira Gandhi Hospital ( Covishield)

Nayabasera Sanjivini (Covishield)

CD Pansheel (Covishield)

BHEL Mahatma Gandhi Dispensary (Covishield)

UPHC Kotra (Covishild)

UPHC Kolua (Covishield)

JP Hospital( Covishield)

AIIMS (Covishield)

Vaccination will be held on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Tuesday and Friday, vaccination will be at District Hospitals and Medical Colleges. Vaccination will not be held on Sunday and government holidays. Oxymeter and infra-red thermometer will be used for thermal screening.

Health department has notified 12 session sites (vaccination points) for those above 18 years to 44 years for vaccines from May 5. According to health department, spot registration will not be allowed. Only those beneficiaries who have already get slots registered will be given preference.