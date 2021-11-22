Covid-19 vaccine second dose tally crosses 3 crore in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Second dose of Covid vaccine tally crossed 3 crore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, according to state government officials. Similarly, first dose tally crossed 5 crore and overall tally crossed 8 crore in the state.

First dose tally is 5,06,75,689 while second dose tally is 3,01,67,952. Overall vaccination tally is 8,08,43,641. Vaccination sessions sites ( vaccination centres) were 9,558 in the state on Monday. Twenty three were in private hospitals.

On Monday, Indore led with 32,112 vaccinations followed with Seoni which reported 29,591 vaccination and Shivpuri with 26,173 vaccinations. Khargone reported 23,765 while Ujjain and Chhindwara reported 21,577 and 21,435 vaccination respectively. Dhar reported 20,409 vaccinations while Jabalpur reported 17,027 vaccinations. Bhopal reported 9,800 vaccinations while Gwalior reported 11,320. Umaria reported lowest vaccination with 1,383 vaccination and Alirajpur reported 1,649 vaccinations. Similarly, Shahdol reported 2,793 vaccination.

Barwani, Singrauli, Satna, Alirajpur, Anuppur and Jhabua are some of the districts, which have reported second dose vaccination below 50 per cent. Male vaccination tally went to 4,23,40,101 while female vaccination tally went to 3,84,86,273. However, administration attributed low second dose to harvesting of crops as farmers and agriculture labourers are busy in farm work. Health department expect that second dose will pick up after harvesting season.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:15 PM IST