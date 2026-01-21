Bhopal Power Cut January 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Jeevan Dhara Hospital, & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced power cuts in several areas of Bhopal on Thursday, November 13, due to departmental maintenance work.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Here are the details of the scheduled power cuts:

Area: Sarojini Naidu and all nearest areas Time: 11:00 to 16:00 Reason: Pole erection work

Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Off-Set Pvt. Ltd., Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engineering Works. Time: 10:00 to 17:00 Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Soniya Colony, Naveen Nagar, Footi Bawdi, etc. Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: DTR Shifting work

Area: Jeevan Dhara Hospital, Dev Mata Hospital, Rajeev Nagar B & C- Sector, Tanatan Dhaba Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: NHAI Pole erection work

Area: Indralok, Hrishikalp, Prakash Nagar, Bhel Nagar, Basant Kunj, Bharat Azad Nagar, Chhatishgad Colony, Vrindawan Nagar, Raj Samrat Phase-3, etc. Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: NHAI Pole erection work

Area: Dr. Ajwani Hospital, Paliwal Nur. Home, Bank Of India, Hamidiya Road, Ibrahim Ganj, Sajjad Colony, Balvihar, Dawa Bazar, Bus Stand, Chetan Mkt, Malik Mkt. Time: 06:00 to 12:00 Reason: Metro Construction work

Area: Surbhi Mohini, Esrg Campus, Yugantar, Kanchan Nagar, Indus Pragya, Vidhya Sagar, Siddhanth Palace, Adharshila East Block, Adharshila Essargee Extension, Shubhalalya, Anushri, Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: Line maintenance work.

The department has urged residents to cooperate during maintenance hours to ensure smooth power restoration.