MP News: 5,020 Home Guard Posts Set To Be Filled After 17 Years; Proposal Sent To Home Department | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal to recruit 5,020 Home Guards has been sent to the home department for approval, officials said.

On December 6, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that 5,000 Home Guards would be recruited to ensure safety and security during the Simhastha fair, scheduled to be held in 2028.

The last recruitment of Home Guards in state was carried out in 2008. Since then, from time to time, aspirants and department officials have raised demands to open recruitment, but it did not happen.

Earlier, Home Guard recruitment was conducted at divisional headquarters. Notifications were issued through local newspapers, after which aspirants reached designated grounds and underwent physical tests and verification of qualifications. Divisional commandants prepared merit lists and selections were made accordingly.

New recruitment process

This time, department has decided to conduct written examination through the Employee Selection Board. As a large number of candidates are expected to apply, involvement of a state-level recruitment agency is expected to help select qualified aspirants. Physical tests will be conducted later for candidates shortlisted through written examination.

Training arrangements

DIG Manish Agarwal told Free Press that selected candidates will be given training at two centres situated in Indore and Jabalpur. However, if recruitment is conducted in large numbers, training will also be organised at divisional headquarters.

He said that proposal has been sent to home department, which will decide agency through which recruitment will be conducted.

Shortfall in sanctioned posts

Sanctioned strength of Home Guards in state is 16,500, while present strength stands at around 8,500. Even after filling 5,020 posts, a significant gap between sanctioned posts and working personnel will continue.