MP News: Woman Slit To Death After Intruder Breaks Into Her Home In Gwalior, Wedding Scheduled Next Month

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was slit to death after an intruder allegedly broke into her house in Gwalior on Tuesday evening.

She was alone at home at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in the Chhote Baba ki Pahadiya area under the Girwai police station.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Nisha, was home alone and was watching TV at her home. Her mother, Sunita, works as a domestic helper.

In the afternoon, Sunita called Nisha, and she informed her mother that she is watching TV at home. Her mother said she would return soon, and they would both go to their aunt Kanta's house for a Puja.

Later, when her mother returned home at night, she discovered Nisha's body, all soaked in blood, lying on the floor. Blood was flowing from her throat. Police found a blood-stained stick and a stone at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest that Nisha was first assaulted, and then her throat was slit. At the time of the incident, Nisha's sister-in-law, Memo, had gone to the Anganwadi center with her children for vaccination.

According to family members, Nisha was completely alone at home during that time. The family has denied any kind of enmity.

The deceased's mother said that Nisha's wedding was scheduled for April 20. Police are investigating the case from several angles, including a possible love affair.

According to police, the accused climbed over the wall to enter the house and escaped through the same route after committing the crime. Footprints were found near the wall. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. Further investigation is underway, and the cops assured that the accused will soon be nabbed.