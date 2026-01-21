 MP News: 'Farmers Must Get Fair Pay,' Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Post Meeting On Land Acquisition Compensation -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Farmers Must Get Fair Pay,' Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Post Meeting On Land Acquisition Compensation -- VIDEO

MP News: 'Farmers Must Get Fair Pay,' Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Post Meeting On Land Acquisition Compensation -- VIDEO

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said the Madhya Pradesh government is considering increasing land acquisition compensation to make it fair for farmers and landowners. Speaking to the media after a committee meeting, he said suggestions have been invited from farmers, industry bodies, and the public till January 30. The committee will soon submit its report to the Chief Minister.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Rakesh Singh held a meeting to discuss land acquisition compensation under the Madhya Pradesh Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The meeting, held in Bhopal on Wednesday, included ministers Tulsi Ram Silawat and Chaitanya Kashyap.

Minister Singh told media that the government is mulling to increase compensation for land acquisition and make the process more fair and transparent. The government has invited suggestions from Chamber of Commerce, farmers, CII and industrialists. Public is open to send suggestions till January 30. "Ministers Tulsi Ram Silawat, Chaitanya Kashyap and I am part of the committee. Once the suggestions are received, we will analyse the technicalities and prepare a report."

“We discussed the issue in detail today. Farmers and several organisations have given important suggestions, more suggestions are awaited from different groups,” Singh said. He added that the main aim of the government is to ensure development work continues while farmers and landowners receive proper and justified compensation for their land.

FPJ Shorts
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC H Block
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC H Block
Sportvot x FPJ: Sleek Premier League 2026 Concludes With Thrilling Finals In Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: Sleek Premier League 2026 Concludes With Thrilling Finals In Mumbai

Watch video below :

He further said the committee will soon submit its recommendations to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “The Chief Minister wants development projects to move forward, but at the same time, farmers and landowners should get fair compensation. Work is going on, and the committee will soon hand over its suggestions to the government,” he added.

Read Also
MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...
article-image

Minister Rakesh Singh shares pictures on social media

Representatives from major organisations, including Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), participated in the discussion.

Legislators and officials from relevant departments were also present, contributing to discussions on balancing developmental needs with the rights of landowners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Farmers Must Get Fair Pay,' Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Post Meeting On Land...
MP News: 'Farmers Must Get Fair Pay,' Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Post Meeting On Land...
MP News: Woman Rams Speeding Car Into Passerby In Jabalpur, Caught By Locals -- VIDEO
MP News: Woman Rams Speeding Car Into Passerby In Jabalpur, Caught By Locals -- VIDEO
MP News: No Lesson Learnt From Indore Tragedy As Dirty, Foul-Smelling Water Supply Continues In...
MP News: No Lesson Learnt From Indore Tragedy As Dirty, Foul-Smelling Water Supply Continues In...
MP News: Thieves Drive Hydra Crane & Trucks To Steal ₹15 Lakh Worth Pipes Meant For Government...
MP News: Thieves Drive Hydra Crane & Trucks To Steal ₹15 Lakh Worth Pipes Meant For Government...
MP News: Drunk Man Lies On Rail Track In Gwalior; Cop Drags Him Away Before Train Passes-- VIDEO
MP News: Drunk Man Lies On Rail Track In Gwalior; Cop Drags Him Away Before Train Passes-- VIDEO