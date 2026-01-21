MP News: 'Farmers Must Get Fair Pay,' Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Post Meeting On Land Acquisition Compensation -- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Rakesh Singh held a meeting to discuss land acquisition compensation under the Madhya Pradesh Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The meeting, held in Bhopal on Wednesday, included ministers Tulsi Ram Silawat and Chaitanya Kashyap.

Minister Singh told media that the government is mulling to increase compensation for land acquisition and make the process more fair and transparent. The government has invited suggestions from Chamber of Commerce, farmers, CII and industrialists. Public is open to send suggestions till January 30. "Ministers Tulsi Ram Silawat, Chaitanya Kashyap and I am part of the committee. Once the suggestions are received, we will analyse the technicalities and prepare a report."

“We discussed the issue in detail today. Farmers and several organisations have given important suggestions, more suggestions are awaited from different groups,” Singh said. He added that the main aim of the government is to ensure development work continues while farmers and landowners receive proper and justified compensation for their land.

Watch video below :

He further said the committee will soon submit its recommendations to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “The Chief Minister wants development projects to move forward, but at the same time, farmers and landowners should get fair compensation. Work is going on, and the committee will soon hand over its suggestions to the government,” he added.

Minister Rakesh Singh shares pictures on social media

Representatives from major organisations, including Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), participated in the discussion.

Legislators and officials from relevant departments were also present, contributing to discussions on balancing developmental needs with the rights of landowners.

