MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students Can Apply Till Jan 23

Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students Can Apply Till Jan 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET-PG), conducted for admissions to postgraduate programmes offered by central and 300 other odd universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya.

Students can now register for the exam until January 23. The decision was announced by the NTA on Tuesday due to a lower-than-expected number of applications.

The extension has brought significant relief to students across the state, as postgraduate programmes run by DAVV remain a top choice for many aspirants. DAVV offers admissions to 23 postgraduate courses through CUET-PG, with a total of 1,835 seats available.

According to officials, candidates who have already completed their registration will be able to pay the application fee until January 25. Initially, after issuing the notification in December, the NTA had set January 14 as the last date for registration, which was later extended to January 20. However, due to the continued low response, the agency decided to extend the deadline for a second time, allowing applications until January 23.

Candidates will also be permitted to make corrections in their application forms until January 28. Meanwhile, the NTA has not yet announced the examination dates. Officials said a decision regarding the proposed March examination is expected in the coming days, following which the detailed exam schedule will be uploaded on the official portal.

MBA courses dominate offerings

Through CUET-PG, students can secure admission to 23 courses offered by DAVV, with the largest share comprising 16 MBA programmes. These include specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Hospital Administration, Tourism, Media Management, International Business, Business Economics, Business Analytics, Computer Management and Foreign Trade, among others.

In addition, postgraduate courses are available in Clinical Psychology, Geography, History, Political Science, Sociology (MA), along with LLM and MSW courses. All these courses together account for 1,835 seats.

After the completion of the CUET-PG examination, counselling will be conducted at the university level. Officials said the counselling process is likely to begin after July.