COVID- 19 Outbreak: 1,500 students returned to MP

BHOPAL: There are about 1,500 students from Madhya Pradesh are pursuing various professional courses in China and returned after nCoV outbreak.

As per Medical council of India (MCI), Universities in China including Southwest University will inform such students about the commencement of the new semester as and when situation allows for the resumption of the same. Their semesters have been postponed for now.

In a meeting between union ministry of health and Chinese Ambassador the former requested that students who had returned from China were representing that their respective universities were asking them to join back or they would lose their admission status. This request has been responded to favourably by the Chinese Embassy.

It has communicated that State Council of China has decided to postpone the new semester of the universities.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh health department is having close monitoring over 700 people who have been home quarantined.

As per Union ministry of health and family welfare 21,805 passengers have been brought ‘’under community surveillance’’ in India, following the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

No positive case reported in MP, however, sources said that health department told to monitor people who have been as MP government puts it ‘home quarantine’.

There are about 700 such people in MP, said sources.

The list comes from screening of 3.97 lakh flight passengers. Meanwhile, following directives from union government, those with travel history to Singapore, Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia would also be screened at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur airports for novel Coronavirus (COVID19). There is no mention of those with a travel history to Iran, Italy and South Korea.