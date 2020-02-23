Coronavirus outbreak: Over 46,000 people screened at Mumbai airport since January 18

Mumbai: As many as 46,218 people have been screened at the Mumbai international airport till Saturday since January 18 as part of the protocol to tackle the novel coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak, the Maharashtra government has said.

The virus outbreak was first detected in Wuhan in China in December and has since affected thousands of people across the globe. A Maharashtra government release stated that 80 of the 82 people admitted in isolation wards in hospitals in the state for suspected exposure to covid-19 have tested negative, while two remain admitted in Mumbai hospitals.