Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Masks made by MP jail inmates confirm to WHO standards

BHOPAL: Jail inmates in Madhya Pradesh are making masks, which hold on to the specifications of WHO (World Health Organisation), in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Jail inmates in Bhopal made 1,000 masks for themselves. But if health department places an order they can make more masks.

While in Jabalpur, a team of 50 inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail, will supply 2,000 masks, requested by state health department in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

These mask will be supplied by March 16. The cost per piece is Rs 7. The cotton cloth used for preparing the masks has been made in the powerlooms installed in the jail itself.

Chief medical and health officer inspected a few mask samples made by the inmates and certified that they conformed to World Health Organisation specifications.

Not only Central Jail of Jabalpur, but other central jail inmates are also preparing the masks. They are in position to supply to health department and even to the market.

Jail Superintendent (Central Jail) Dinesh Nargave said, “Health department should take initiatives as it will provide masks for public at reasonable rates and jail inmates will get job. It will also solve the shortage of masks in market. Jail inmates should be given opportunity.”