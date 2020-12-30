Coronavirus still carries its sting in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The sting of coronavirus is still continuing in the state. Thirteen people died due to infection and 866 people were newly infected, it was reported on Wednesday. Bhopal recorded 157 corona-positive cases and Indore 223 corona-positive cases. Around half of the corona-infected people numbering 380 — had come from these two cities.

The four cities — namely Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur — are the main contributors towards the corona case load. In these four districts, 125,190 people had got infected out of a total of 240,947.

Importantly, when the deaths are counted, the ratio of infection leaves far behind and the districts where the infection is very low, the mortality rate is very high.

The districts, such as Sagar, had recorded 147 deaths, although one of the well-equipped medical colleges is functioning in the district.

The mortality rate of the four districts — Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior — is around 1.75 per cent, but, in the other districts, the numbers are more than 3.5 percent.