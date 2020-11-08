3rd corona wave hits Delhi, MP govt yet to wake up

MP government has not taken any steps to prevent another wave of coronavirus in winter so far. Rather, it overlooked the breach of Covid safety norms like wearing mask and following social distance as people move out for Diwali festival shopping and also during recently concluded bypoll campaigns.

The state has ample proofs that corona is far from over. France and Britain have imposed lockdown again while third wave of Covid-19 has hit Delhi. Delhi Health minister Satyendra Jain has said that mask is vaccine till the latter is made available. Even AIIMS, New Delhi, director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned about rise in coronavirus cases.

The third wave of Covid-19 has peaked in Delhi, which is the worst so far. The increase has been attributed to aggressive testing and contact tracing. Laxity on the part of people has been a major reason behind spike in new cases.

In Madhya Pradesh too, laxity on part of administration as well as people has been noticed. Political rallies in by-elections, rush in markets in festival season have exposed tall claim of government that everything is fine on corona front. Though administration imposed spot fine for violation of Covid norms, it didn’t work.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “We can only appeal to people to follow Covid safety norms. We have told people that mask is best medicines till latter is not available in market. But people have taken it for granted and think corona is over. This is dangerous.”