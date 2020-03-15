Coronavirus Scare: Bhopal Municipal Corporation clears route within 15 mins after Ger juloos

BHOPAL: In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Municipal Corporation of Bhopal (BMC) has started preparations with spraying disinfectants on sitting spaces in the city.

The team cleared the route of Ger juloos of Rangpanchami within fifteen miniutes, after the rally. The teams of civic body are also washing the benches and other such spaces, used by public on spots on gathering.

Besides, to ensure safety in public transport the buses were also sanitised. On Friday, the teams sanitised the 10-number market, ISBT and nearby areas. This was part of their preparation in case there is any emergency like situation, arises.

In the process, the floors and benches were washed by team members wearing safety gears. The drive was initiated by the BMC on Friday only to take stock of their preparedness to deal with any untoward situation.

On one side, the floors were washed on the other side the roads were being cleaned. The rally in the areas of old Bhopal, passed from Itwara to other areas and the route was sanitised.

The swift action is being taken ahead of the reports of the corona outbreak. Additional commissioner in the BMC Rajesh Rathod said the civic body has initiated drive to curb vector brone disease and to take stock of our preparedness to deal with any possibility of corona outbreak in Bhopal.