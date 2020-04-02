Coronavirus News: PPE kits made in Madhya Pradesh gets PM Narendra Modi’s appreciation

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the MP government’s efforts to make PPE kits to fight the coronavirus. The Prime Minister made the above statement through a video-conferencing with chief ministers on Thursday.

The PPE kits have been approved by Defence Research and Design Organisation. Since the samples of the kits have been approved, the state is producing 2,000 kits daily.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who attended the video-conferencing said that the kits would be helpful to doctors and policemen. Hand-made kits and 'gamchhas' being used in villages are also useful, Chouhan said.

A team of doctors has been working round the clock in MP, Chouhan said. Those tested positive have been quarantined, Chouhan said, adding that, laboratories have been set up for testing the suspects. The state is also setting up several other laboratories that will enhance the state’s capacity to test positive cases to 480, Chouhan said.

Dedicated hospitals have been set up to deal with the corona patients in Indore and in Bhopal, he said. He said that some hospitals were identified at the divisional headquarters and that control rooms were working round the clock across the state.

Whenever needed, the state is also using drones, the Chief Minister said, adding social distancing and ban orders have been implemented.

The vehicles carrying essential commodities have been allowed to enter the cities, Chouhan said, adding that, food and lodging have been provided to labourers.

Chouhan informed the Prime Minister that Ayush medicines were being provided to people, and nearly six lakh people were given dosage of such drugs.

Besides, homeopathy medicine was given to 17.50 lakh people to improve their immunity.

He also informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made for buying wheat and harvesting crops.