Coronavirus Lockdown: Unable to feed family, snacks seller attempts suicide in Morena

BHOPAL: An adverse side of lockdown surfaced when a young snacks seller attempted suicide in Morena because he was unable to feed his family. Snacks seller Devendra Rathore attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Morena on Wednesday evening. The family members rushed the young snacks seller to hospital where timely action by doctors saved him. The incident happened in Yadav Colony area of town.

"Due to lockdown, I've not been able to put up stall for selling snacks, which has meant no income and food for my 10-member family including mother, brother, sister-in-law, wife and three children. A few days back, my mother borrowed wheat flour from neighbours to cook chapatis but since then we didn't have proper food," said Devendra. He said his children have been asking for food. “I was unable to get food for them, which led to tiff with my wife. I had no option but to consume pesticide and end life,” he told police.

Devendra's brother Ram Lakhan said family had received 10 kilograms of rice from the administration. "But can rice alone feed our family? After my younger brother attempted suicide on Wednesday, some social activists donated food and food grains." The family is a BPL cardholder.

Devendra's mother Meera said the lockdown has been devastating. "Both my sons sold snacks at stalls but due to lockdown, they aren't allowed to sell. This dried all our income sources and there was no food in the house. Neighbours can only help you for a day or two,” said a tearful Meera Rathore. The incident in Morena has exposed tall claims of BJP-led government to provide food grains to needy and poor in the state.