Coronavirus lockdown in Bhopal: People ignore social distancing, throng grocery shops

Taking serious note of long queues in front of grocery shops in city, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to use Sanchi Milk Parlours as well as low floor buses (Red buses) for distribution of grocery items during lockdown.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will operate low floor buses and FDA will provide them grains and essential commodities. So it is a joint drive with BMC administration, FDA will supervise home delivery of essential commodities.

In many areas, long queues were witnessed before grocery shops during lockdown violating social distancing norms. And they have to wait for their turns for hours in the scorching heat.

These long queues left district administration high and dry even when the administration is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring total lockdown preventing public movement.

FDA inspector Dharmendra Lunia said, “Grains will be distributed through Red Buses (low floor buses) in colonies. It will be convenient for the public to purchase grains during lockdown. BMC will operate low floor buses and we will provide them grains. Besides, we will provide essential commodities at Sanchi Milk Parlours in the state capital. So public can purchase grains and other essential commodities even after shops are not opened in period of total lockdown.”