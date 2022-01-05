Coronavirus in Indore: 319 cases, 1 death; Rate of positivity at 3.91 percent, active cases of 820

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore reported 319 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday as 8,149 samples were put to test. The number of cases was 2.34 times more than Monday. One Covid death too was reported during the day, taking toll to 1,397.

With Tuesday’s cases, positivity rate shot up to 3.91% which was once again double of Monday’s positivity rate. Number of positive cases in the city has now gone up to 1,54,437.

Number of active cases too has shot up to 820 as only 48 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted, "Half of the cases found in Indore are of Omicron and half of Delta variant."

646 cases in four days

Year 2022 has begun on a wrong note, with 646 cases being reported in first four days. While 80 cases were reported on January 1, 110 were reported on January 2, 137 on January 3 and 319 on January 4.

Meanwhile, Datia’s collector and his family along with Union Civil Aviation minister’s PA and doctor too have tested positive for corona.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:53 AM IST