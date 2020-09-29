Coronavirus in Bhopal: With 329 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 17,459; death toll at 388

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 329 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the tally to 17,459. The death toll in the city is 388 and 14,705 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,957 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,24,166, while 35 fresh deaths took the statewide toll to 2,242.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,24,166, new cases 1,957, deaths 2,242, recovered 99,944, active cases 21,980, number of people tested so far 20,13,925.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday:

1. Three patients from Jahangirabad area were tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Two people from Police Academy Office Jahangirabad tested positive for COVID-19.

3. A jawan was found infected from TT Nagar police station.

4. A person from Khajuri police station was found infected.

5. A jawan from Piplani police station tested positive for COVID-19.

6. A person from AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19.

7. Four people were infected from MPEB colony.

8. Six people were infected from CRPF Bangrasia.

9. A person from EME Center tested positive for COVID-19.

10. Two people from Professor Colony tested positive for COVID-19.

11. Three people from the same family have been infected from Arera Colony.

12. Three people were infected with Aakriti Eco City.

13. Three people from the same family were infected from Shivaji Nagar.

14. Two people got infected from SBI head branch.

15. Four people were infected from Shahpura.

16. Four people were infected from Nayapura.

17. Four people of the same family from Kasturba town tested positive for COVID-19.

18. Four people have been infected with Sunhari Bagh.

19. Five people from Vishnu Heights tested positive for COVID-19.

20. A person from Bairagarh bus station tested positive for COVID-19.