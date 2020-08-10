Coronavirus in Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive for COVID-19, tally rises to 7,887

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter and wrote, "My second COVID-19 test report came out positive today. I have been in home isolation since I had tested negative in my first report. I request all those who came in my contact to undergo COVID-19 test."
Sarang is the fourth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet to test positive. Earlier, state Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had tested positive for the infection. Besides, the Chief Minister had also tested positive.
Meanwhile, Bhopal reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to 7,887. 221 patients have succumbed to the virus so far. The total recovered patients in Bhopal are 5,444.
Here are a few COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bhopal on Sunday:
1. Five people in EME centre tested positive for COVID-19.
2. Eight members of a family from Bagsewaniya tested positive.
3. Five people from Panchsheel Nagar got infected with the virus.
4. Three people reported positive from Jahangirabad area.
5. A doctor tested positive from BMHRC.
6. A patient from GMC tested positive.
7. Two people from the same family tested positive from Subedar Colony.
8. One person from Arera Colony also tested positive for COVID-19.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,025, active cases 9,009, new cases 868, death toll 996, recovered 29,020, total number of people tested 8,91,698.
(With input from agencies)
