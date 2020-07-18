Coronavirus in Bhopal: Frontline warrior DSP Premprakash Gautam die of coronavirus

Corona has now taken the life of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Premprakash Gautam in Bhopal. He was serving the Police Department for nearly 38 years and was currently posted in CID. After testing corona positive, he was undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief on his death. Taking it to twitter, the CM said, "Pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give the family the strength to bear this grief."
DGP Vivek Johri also regretted the death of DSP and said, "We are with his family in this sad hour."
