Coronavirus in Bhopal: Coronage continues in state capital, registers 97 new cases

BHOPAL: The state capital rerecorded 97 corona positive cases on Tuesday, which took the tally to 3,775 and toll to 122. Most are random cases. One more mantralaya staff, PA of OSD to CM, has tested positive taking mantralaya’s tally to 19. This is third case from CM office. Two doctors of Gandhi Medical College have tested positive under Koh-e-Fiza police station. Besides, Ashoka Garden police station staff has tested positive. PHQ staff also tested positive.

Fourteen positive cases have been reported randomly from Jahangirabad zone covering Jahangirabad, Aishabag, Budhwara, Kotwali. Two more positives have been reported from Palak Hotel quarantine centre were battalion jawans have tested positive. Besides, three positive cases have been reported from Jain-Cut-piece centre (Lakherapura).