86 percent COVID-19 cases in 10 states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have 50 percent cases: Health Ministry

"Eighty-six per cent of the total cases are confined to 10 states. Two of these have 50 per cent of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight other states have 36 per cent cases," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Union Health Ministry at the daily press briefing here.

The other eight states, according to the Ministry, are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam and union territory of Delhi.