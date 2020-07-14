Latest coronavirus update: WHO Chief says situation only going to get worse, as India crosses 9 lakh COVID-19 cases

To control the disease and get on with people's lives, Tedros said, three things are required. The first is to focus on reducing mortality and suppressing transmission; the second is to focus on an empowered, engaged community that takes individual behaviour measures in the interest of each other.

And the third is a strong government leadership and coordination of comprehensive strategies that are communicated clearly and consistently. "We weren't prepared collectively, but we must use all the tools we have to bring this pandemic under control. And we need to do it right now," he added. At the WHO briefing on Monday, health experts also said there was evidence to suggest that children under the age of 10 were only very mildly affected by Covid-19, while those over 10 seemed to suffer similar mild symptoms to young adults.

As per the India's Health Ministry on Tuesday, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,11,565 patients are active cases. 5,71,459 patients have been cured/discharged while one patient has been migrated, the Ministry informed further.

553 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the number of patients succumbing to the virus to 23,727. The Centre further informed that India's recovery rate from COVID-19 stands at 63.02 per cent while the recoveries and deaths ratio stood at 96.01 per cent and 3.99 per cent respectively.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,60,924 COVID-19 cases and 10,482 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,42,798 cases and 2,032 deaths due to COVID-19. Delhi has reported a total of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the number of global coronavirus cases cross the 13 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases currently stood at 13,070,097, while the fatalities rose to 572,411, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,363,056 and 135,605, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 1,884,967 infections and 72,833 deaths.