Latest coronavirus updates: In 3 days, India jumps from 8 lakh to 9 lakh COVID-19 positive cases

India jumped from 8 lakh cases to 9 lakh cases, with the jump happening on Monday with 28,600 cases and 540 deaths.
With the number of deaths, India was only second after Brazil to report the most number of deaths in 24 hours. USA, which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the world, came in at third. India also was ranked second after the United States with the highest number of reported cases on Monday. Brazil was third in this list.
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday evening took to Twitter to share Monday’s numbers. Maharashtra has the highest count of COVID-19 positive cases in the country with 2,60,924 cases, with 6,497 cases registered on Monday. Tope, however, added that 4,182 patients had been cured.
Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the city's tally to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said.
This is the third consecutive day when the national capital has recorded fresh cases in the range of 1,000-2,000.
Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,411, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,13,740, it said.
The death toll stood at 3,371 on Sunday.
The number of active cases on Monday stood at 19,017, down from 19,155 the previous day.
However, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the national capital was revised to 6,92,845, a reduction of over 97,000, according to the bulletin.
The bulletin issued on Sunday stated that a total of 7,89,853 tests had been conducted in the capital.
The total number of tests conducted on Monday was 12,171, the lowest so far in a day, the bulletin showed.
It said 91,312 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 19,017.
The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 8,311, while 3,860 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests have been done, it added.
The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was 36,465, the bulletin said.
The Delhi government has been saying that it has been conducting aggressive testing to detect COVID-19 cases, particularly in containment zones.
On Monday, the number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 658.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the health department to review the status of COVID-19 data management, the bulletin said.
It was a "regular review meeting", a senior official said.
Punjab on Monday imposed Section 144 in every district with a mandatory FIR for violators. “Wearing of masks in closed spaces is mandatory besides restricting marriage gatherings at 30. We must act responsibly to control the spread,” Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Indore on Monday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 5,403, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.
As per the bulletin, a total of 11 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 4,028.
There are 1,102 active cases in the district, and 4,792 people are under institutional quarantine.
The death toll touched 273 after 4 deaths were reported on Monday including 3 deaths which the district health department termed as 'reconciliation" from the month of April.
With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,550 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department.
The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases and 23,679 recoveries.
The deadly virus has so far claimed 365 lives in the State.
A total of 1,81,849 samples were tested in the State including 11,525 on Monday, said the state's health department.
With Agency Inputs
