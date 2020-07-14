Latest coronavirus updates: In 3 days, India jumps from 8 lakh to 9 lakh COVID-19 positive cases

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the city's tally to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said.

This is the third consecutive day when the national capital has recorded fresh cases in the range of 1,000-2,000.

Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,411, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,13,740, it said.

The death toll stood at 3,371 on Sunday.

The number of active cases on Monday stood at 19,017, down from 19,155 the previous day.

However, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the national capital was revised to 6,92,845, a reduction of over 97,000, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Sunday stated that a total of 7,89,853 tests had been conducted in the capital.

The total number of tests conducted on Monday was 12,171, the lowest so far in a day, the bulletin showed.

It said 91,312 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 19,017.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 8,311, while 3,860 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests have been done, it added.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was 36,465, the bulletin said.

The Delhi government has been saying that it has been conducting aggressive testing to detect COVID-19 cases, particularly in containment zones.

On Monday, the number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 658.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the health department to review the status of COVID-19 data management, the bulletin said.

It was a "regular review meeting", a senior official said.

Punjab on Monday imposed Section 144 in every district with a mandatory FIR for violators. “Wearing of masks in closed spaces is mandatory besides restricting marriage gatherings at 30. We must act responsibly to control the spread,” Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.