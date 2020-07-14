After 2 days of record rise, 17% drop in corona cases in state

Mumbai: Two days after corona cases crossed 8,000-mark in Maharashtra, there has been a 17 per cent drop in new infections on Monday. The state has recorded 6,459 corona cases and 193 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total progressive count to 2,60,924 with 10,482 deaths so far. Till now 1,44,507 patients have been discharged, with 4,182 Covid patients being recovered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 193 deaths, 117 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 37 in Pune division, 22 in Nashik division, five in Latur, four in Akola, three each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad and two in Nagpur.

After crossing the 1-lakh case mark on June 12, the state reported 1,53,286 cases at a daily average of 5,110 cases. In 30 days, the state also saw 6,572 fatalities at a daily average of 219 cases. Though the case fatality rate (CFR) has reduced during the period, the daily death rate has increased. There has been an addition of 53,900 active cases in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, the death rate of Maharashtra stands at 4 per cent, much below 4.8 per cent reported on June 16, after the state government added 1,328 deaths on a single day as part of the reconciliation of data. However, the state death rate was 3.25 per cent on May 25 and 3.37 per cent on May 31. The national CFR is 2.67 per cent.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,174 new cases and 47 deaths in the city on Saturday, bringing the total count to 93,894 with 5,332 deaths until now. Till now 65,622 patients have been discharged from various hospitals across Mumbai, with 750 being recovered in the last 24 hours.

However, the city contributes 36 per cent of the overall cases reported in the state, similarly, 50 per cent of Covid-19 deaths are from Mumbai. Meanwhile, the city’s doubling rate is now 50 days and the recovery rate has surged to 70 per cent.

The rising number of cases in MMR has forced civic bodies to extend the stricter lockdown by a few more days. Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body extended its ongoing lockdown by a week till July 19, after a similar order was issued in neighbouring Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Mira-Bhayander. Moreover, the districts with a high number of cases, too, have extended their lockdown with stricter norms.