Coronavirus in Bhopal: Cases rise again in districts

BHOPAL: The corona positives cases are on the rise again in the districts after a week’s relief in the state. Katni, Shivpuri and other small districts have reported a high figure of positives cases. The positive percentage, which was 5.5 on Friday reached 5.7 on Saturday.

The state reported 1, 45,479 positive cases and toll went up to 2,599 with 25 more deaths. Indore accounts for 28,638 positive cases and 628 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 19,755 cases and 423 deaths. Ujjain reported 3,140 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 754, Neemuch reported 2,123, Khandwa reported 1,642, Khargone reported 3,566 cases.

In addition, Jabalpur recorded 11,197 cases. Morena recorded 2,674 cases while Mandsaur reported 1,630 cases and Dhar registered 2,459 cases. Dewas has reported 1689 cases. Sagar recorded 2,796 cases. Tikamgarh has 880 cases and Raisen has 1,485 cases while Bhind has 1,005 cases. Sheopur has 934 cases and Rewa had 1,957 cases while Rajgarh has 1,465 and Barwani has 1,948 cases. Chhindwara has 1,685 and Vidisha has 1,843 cases. Shajapur has 1,016 cases while Damoh has 1,870 cases.

Datia has 1,301 cases while Satna has 1,745 cases and Jhabua has 1,573 cases. Panna has 748 cases and Balaghat has 1,451 cases while Sehore has 1,762 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2,113 cases and Narsinghpur has 2,780 cases while Betul has 2,104 cases and Shivpuri has 2,446 cases. Ratlam recorded 2,183 cases. Chhatarpur has 1,351 cases.

Besides, Ashoknagar has 526, Agar-Malwa has 419 cases. Sidhi has 1,052 cases and Singrauli has 1,052 cases while Shahdol has 2,162 cases. Guna has 829 cases while Anuppur has 1,296 cases and Alirajpur has 1,013 cases. As per health department, 1,616 positive cases were reported in state on Saturday. During the day 29,254 samples were tested across the state.

Vital stats: Positive cases: 1, 45,478. Deaths: 2,599. Active cases: 15,612. Cured: 12,7034

234 in Bhopal: After relief, Bhopal reported 234 positives cases on Saturday taking its tally to 19,755 and number of deaths to 423. Last week, figure was low in state capital.