Coronavirus: Bhopal Hospitals set up isolation ward, but lack diagnostic skill to test infection

BHOPAL: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), state referral Hamidia Hospital, JP hospital and others have set up isolation ward and kept beds ready to keep patients showing any symptoms of the noval coronavirus infection. This comes in wake of coronavirus outbreak in China.
Though isolation ward has been set up in almost all hospitals in state capital, however, none of them have facility to diagnose the infection which have similar symptoms of cold and cough.
Patients exhibiting mild cough and cold-related symptoms are to be kept under observations in the isolation ward to check any spread of infection, however, in absence of technology and tool to diagnose the disease, no line of treatment could be prescribed.
The hospital conducts various tests at virology laboratory for like Hepatitis (a and b), influenza, HIV, vector borne, swine flu and zika virus diagnosis.
Virology laboratory (Gandhi Medical College) head Dr Deepti Chaurasia said, “If central government provides testing kits, we will be in position to conduct test for coronavirus as per the protocol. Otherwise, we do not have any diagnosis facility as of now.”
AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava said, “AIIMS does not have any special facilities to diagnose Coronavirus case separately. Only monitoring on immigration will help to detect it. However, if any case comes into notice, diagnosis will be done as per medical protocol and facilities available at AIIMS.”
The coronaviruses is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before. Currently there are seven known strains of Coronavirus that infect humans. Common symptoms include respiratory symptoms such as
fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties,
according to the WHO
