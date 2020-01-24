Coronavirus: Bhopal Hospitals set up isolation ward, but lack diagnostic skill to test infection

BHOPAL: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), state referral Hamidia Hospital, JP hospital and others have set up isolation ward and kept beds ready to keep patients showing any symptoms of the noval coronavirus infection. This comes in wake of coronavirus outbreak in China.

Though isolation ward has been set up in almost all hospitals in state capital, however, none of them have facility to diagnose the infection which have similar symptoms of cold and cough.

Patients exhibiting mild cough and cold-related symptoms are to be kept under observations in the isolation ward to check any spread of infection, however, in absence of technology and tool to diagnose the disease, no line of treatment could be prescribed.

The hospital conducts various tests at virology laboratory for like Hepatitis (a and b), influenza, HIV, vector borne, swine flu and zika virus diagnosis.