Corona Warriors of Bhopal

BSNL grants relief to consumers
The BSNL has decided to help its consumers following the national lockdown in view of Covid-19. The telephone landlines and prepaid mobiles will not be disconnected till April 22.
The chief general manager Mahesh Shukla said it is to give relief to users in the national lockdown. The connections will not be either they are landline or prepaid mobile because of non payment of bills and recharge. The landline user can pay the amount till April 22 and the mobile prepaid user whose connection was scheduled to disconnect on March 22 will be given extension till April 22.
Governor tastes food for relief distribution
Governor Lalji Tandon tasted and checked the food that was being prepared for free distribution to help the poor during the lockdown owing to corona scare.
The food was being prepared in Raj Bhawan kitchen. Governor checked the cleanliness in the kitchen and asked people engaged in preparing food to make tasty food for distribution.
Tandon said that preparation and distribution of food packets from Raj Bhawan was only a symbolic step to show that whole nation is united in fight against corona. He motivated workers terming their services as contribution in nation building.
Divyajeevan Sanstha has started online painting and photography competition to motivate people to stay home . The organisation began the online competition on Instagram.
It was part of a campaign ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’. Founder of the NGO, Dr. Sanskar Soni and Dr. Divya Bharthare said “ The aim of the contest is to inspire people to stay at home. Art works, paintings and photographs are being posted.”
They said more than 200 people across country took part in a day. The contest will be opened till April 7. Interested people can take part in the contest to defeat coronavirous.
“ The winner will be those whose works will be likes the most,” they said.
Besides, the organization also distributed mouth mask, gloves. They said protection is better than cure
LNCT Group to begin online classes soon
In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the LNCT Group of Institutions has decided to conduct online classes for its students.
The teachers of the various institutions of the Group, including LNCT University, LNCT, LNCT & S, LNCTE, Pharmacy, JNCT, MBA, MCA etc are sending study material to the students through various online platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Zoom. Videos, video links, PPTs and notes are being available to the students on a regular basis so that they can continue with their studies while staying indoors. They are also being given assignments through online media.
The Group is also sensitising the students and others about the various steps to be taken to protect themselves and their families from the contagion.
Group chairperson KN Chouksey, Secretary Anupam Choukse and Poonam Chouksey have urged the students to take full advantage of the e-teaching and to sincerely adhere to the instructions being issued by the state government and the Union government regarding protection from Corona Virus. They should use this opportunity to develop new skills
