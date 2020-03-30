Corona Warriors of Bhopal

LNCT Group to begin online classes soon

In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the LNCT Group of Institutions has decided to conduct online classes for its students.

The teachers of the various institutions of the Group, including LNCT University, LNCT, LNCT & S, LNCTE, Pharmacy, JNCT, MBA, MCA etc are sending study material to the students through various online platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Zoom. Videos, video links, PPTs and notes are being available to the students on a regular basis so that they can continue with their studies while staying indoors. They are also being given assignments through online media.

The Group is also sensitising the students and others about the various steps to be taken to protect themselves and their families from the contagion.

Group chairperson KN Chouksey, Secretary Anupam Choukse and Poonam Chouksey have urged the students to take full advantage of the e-teaching and to sincerely adhere to the instructions being issued by the state government and the Union government regarding protection from Corona Virus. They should use this opportunity to develop new skills