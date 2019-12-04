Consortium of MP universities formed to help each other, MoU signed

BHOPAL: For the first time, a consortium of universities has been formed with an objective to help each other. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this was signed among the universities on Wednesday.

The MoUs were signed in presence of Governor Lalji Tandon, who is also chancellor of state universities. Expressing happiness over the development, Tandon said that this was a historical step and achievement obtained in higher education in the state.

The Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (RGPV) came forward in providing technical assistance to other universities, especially in conducting exams process.

The MoU was inked between RGPV and five universities including BR Ambedkar University- Chhindwara, SN Shukla University- Shahdol, Bundelkhand University- Chhatarpur and Jawaharlal University- Jabalpur.

VC of Maharaja Chhatrasal University, TR Thapak said that the MoU will help the university in reducing expenses on holding examination. All process including filling of form, registration process, preparing results etc will be done online.

VC of RGPV, Sunil Kumar said that consortium of university has been formed for the first time in India. Students will be the main beneficiaries of this MoU as exchange of knowledge, technology etc will benefit them the most.

RGPV promised that it will help all the universities in providing them new software and their licenses. Barkatullah University will provide facilities in science and research while Vikram University came out to offer expertise in ancient Indian history and archeology. Bhoj University VC Jayant Sonwalkar said that the consortium has been formed to check duplication of resources to save funds.